0
Monday 11 October 2021 - 22:33

Car Bomb in Northern Syrian Town’s Market Kills 4

Story Code : 958251
Car Bomb in Northern Syrian Town’s Market Kills 4
The blast killed at least six people and wounded 20 others. 

There have been no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack.

The intended target of the attack is unclear, but similar incidents in the past have targeted Turkish security forces in the city.

Afrin, like all areas held by pro-Turkish militants, is the scene of regular targeted killings, bombings and shootings that largely remain unclaimed.

Sorry, the video player failed to load.(Error Code: 101104)

On Monday, an explosive-laden vehicle detonated in "an area crowded with civilians" in the center of the city, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The explosion hit near a market and military outpost for the hardline Jaysh al-Islam militant group, according to the monitor which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, WIOnews reported.

At least two civilians and one Jaysh fighter were among those killed, while 12 other people were wounded, the Observatory said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
11 October 2021
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
11 October 2021
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
11 October 2021
US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’
US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’
11 October 2021
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
10 October 2021
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
10 October 2021
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
10 October 2021
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
9 October 2021
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
9 October 2021
Sudanese Delegation Visited Zionist Entity: Report
Sudanese Delegation Visited Zionist Entity: Report
9 October 2021
Moscow’s Envoy to OPCW: US, Allies Want to Use Alleged Poisoning to Stigmatize Russia
Moscow’s Envoy to OPCW: US, Allies Want to Use Alleged Poisoning to Stigmatize Russia
9 October 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
8 October 2021