Car Bomb in Northern Syrian Town’s Market Kills 4

Islam Times - A car bomb detonated near Kawa Al-Haddad roundabout in northern Syrian city of Afrin in Aleppo province, local reports indicate.

The blast killed at least six people and wounded 20 others.There have been no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack.The intended target of the attack is unclear, but similar incidents in the past have targeted Turkish security forces in the city.Afrin, like all areas held by pro-Turkish militants, is the scene of regular targeted killings, bombings and shootings that largely remain unclaimed.On Monday, an explosive-laden vehicle detonated in "an area crowded with civilians" in the center of the city, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.The explosion hit near a market and military outpost for the hardline Jaysh al-Islam militant group, according to the monitor which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, WIOnews reported.At least two civilians and one Jaysh fighter were among those killed, while 12 other people were wounded, the Observatory said.