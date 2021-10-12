0
Tuesday 12 October 2021 - 10:53

Brazil’s President Accused of Crimes against Humanity for Destroying Amazon

Story Code : 958342
Brazil’s President Accused of Crimes against Humanity for Destroying Amazon
Austrian environmental justice campaigners Allrise filed the official complaint at The Hague-based court Tuesday morning.

They asked for legal proceedings against Bolsonaro and his administration for actions "directly connected to the negative impacts of climate change around the world."

The complaint accuses the Brazilian leader of waging a widespread campaign resulting in the murder of environmental defenders and of endangering the global population through emissions caused by deforestation.

It said that Bolsonaro was responsible for over 980,000 acres of lost rainforest each year, and that monthly deforestation rates accelerated by up to 88 percent since he took office on January 1, 2019.

The team of experts estimated that emissions attributable to the Bolsonaro administration due to rampant deforestation will cause over 180,000 excess heat-related deaths globally this century.

While there have been at least three other similar complaints at the ICC since 2016, organizers say this one is the first to highlight the clear link between forest loss and global human health.

"What's happening in Brazil -- mass deforestation -- we want to understand the causal link to the global climate," AllRise founder Johannes Wesemann said.

He further mentioned: "It is exactly what the Rome Statute defines as a crime against humanity: the intentional destruction of the environment and environmental defenders."
Comment


Featured Stories
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
12 October 2021
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
12 October 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
11 October 2021
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
11 October 2021
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
11 October 2021
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
11 October 2021
US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’
US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’
11 October 2021
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
10 October 2021
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
10 October 2021
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
10 October 2021
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
9 October 2021
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
9 October 2021