0
Tuesday 12 October 2021 - 11:07

China’s Shanxi Flooding: Several Killed, Nearly 2m Affected

Story Code : 958349
China’s Shanxi Flooding: Several Killed, Nearly 2m Affected
The state-run Global Times reported on Tuesday that at least 1.75 million people have been affected by the floods, and as many as 120,000 were displaced after 19,500 houses “collapsed.”

The report did not say which area in Shanxi has been the worst affected. The province is located west of Beijing, and covers some 156,000sq km.

The initial direct economic loss is estimated at a minimum of $770m, the report said.

Xinhua news agency said the emergency flood response was already being lowered, indicating that the situation has stabilized, with water levels of small and medium-sized rivers falling below the warning mark.

The flooding comes just months after record floods hit the country’s central Henan province in July – killing more than 300 people – and raises fears about ensuring the supply of energy ahead of the winter.

Many parts of Shanxi, a landlocked province that generally has dry weather, saw record-breaking rainfall over the past week, according to the provincial government, which ordered coal mines to take flood-proofing measures and make emergency plans to be “activated immediately in case of grave danger.”

At least 60 coal mines in the province have suspended operations due to the floods, according to a local government statement, even as the country faces a power supply crunch.

Beijing recently ordered coal mines to spare no cost to increase production and ensure supply, and said it will allow higher electricity prices in a bid to boost generation.

China has been hit by widespread power cuts amid record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets that have squeezed the power supply.

Xinhua earlier reported that Shanxi received more than three times the average monthly rainfall for October in just five days last week.

The average rain in the province reached 119.5mm between October 2 and 7, according to the provincial meteorological bureau.

An estimated 190,000 hectares of crops were also destroyed, the local Communist Party newspaper Shanxi Evening News was reported by the AFP news agency as saying.
Related Stories
Several Killed as Car Bomb Explodes near Somali Presidential Palace
Islam Times - Several people have been killed and many others injured after a car bomb exploded outside the Somali parliament compound near the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
12 October 2021
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
12 October 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
11 October 2021
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
11 October 2021
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
11 October 2021
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
11 October 2021
US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’
US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’
11 October 2021
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
10 October 2021
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
10 October 2021
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
10 October 2021
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
9 October 2021
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
9 October 2021