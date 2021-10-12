0
Tuesday 12 October 2021 - 22:25

Sergei Ryabkov: Russia Does Not Accept US Military Presence in Central Asia

Story Code : 958453
Sergey Ryabkov made the remarks in a meeting with the US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland on Tuesday, according to TASS.

At talks with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov pointed to the unacceptability of a US military presence in Central Asia.

Ryabkov told TASS that Afghanistan had been discussed at a meeting with Victoria Nuland. "We emphasized the unacceptability of a US military presence in Central Asian countries in any form whatever," Ryabkov said.

According to the Russian news agency, the report came after the Wall Street Journal said that Russia and the US had allegedly discussed the possibility of the US military using Russian bases in Central Asia.
