Tuesday 12 October 2021 - 23:21

Damascus Denounces EU Decision to Extend Unilateral Measures on Syrian Research Center

“Syria strongly condemns the EU unjust decision to extend the illegitimate unilateral coercive measures which target the Center for Scientific Studies and Research and some of its employees,” an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA.

The source said that such measures “come in the context of systematically targeting Syria, and they lack the slightest degree of objectivity and credibility, especially after the lies launched by countries hostile to Syria and their continued attempts to politicize the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and to divert it from its missions to serve the conspiratorial project against Syria.”

The source stressed, meanwhile that the Syrian Arab Republic fulfilled all of its obligations towards the OPCW in a record time, noting that Damascus has voluntarily joined the organization.

The source “reaffirms once again that these desperate attempts to continue targeting Syria are doomed to abject failure, and they will only increase its insistence on defending its sovereignty and interests and preventing any interference in its affairs.”

He lashed out at the European Union institution for being “a tool for implementing the policies of Syria’s enemies.”

“The European Union institution proves once again that it has lost the minimum independence of decision-making and is not qualified to play any positive role in the international arena.”
