Wednesday 13 October 2021 - 13:01

Syrian Army Units Comb Several Areas in Daraa Countryside

Saida town as well as Al-Naima and Kahil villages in Daraa countryside have been combed by the Syrian Army units to clear explosive remnants on both sides of the roads leading to them and at the entrances of the neighborhoods and the orchards to save the civilians’ lives, SANA news agency reported.

It added that this step “comes to pave the way for the return of the service institutions in a safe manner, which would be reflected positively on the level and quality of services provided in these areas.”

Over the past weeks, Daraa province has witnessed processes of settling the status of gunmen, the wanted and military deserters in several cities and towns as part of an agreement with the Syrian State.
