IRGC’s Radar Becomes Operational in War Game

Islam Times - A homegrown radar developed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force came into operation in a military exercise on Wednesday.

The ‘Quds’ is a long-range pulse-array radar that has been manufactured by the IRGC Aerospace Force.It has been employed in the ‘Guardians of Velayat Sky-1400’ war game.The radar system can detect targets at a range of above 500 kilometers and altitudes of over 90,000 feet.The tactical radar is carried by a single vehicle, uses a homegrown software, and can be used in the electronic warfare.On Wednesday, the participants in the ongoing drill detonated targets with ‘Majid’, ‘Dezful’, ‘Joshan’ and ‘Khatam’ air defense systems.Iran’s Air Defense holds annual war games in order to enhance capabilities to defend the country’s airspace.