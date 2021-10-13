China Opposes Indian Leader's Visit to Disputed Border Area

Islam Times - China said on Wednesday that it firmly opposes Indian vice president's visit to a disputed area on the China-India border, urging India to refrain from moves that complicate boundary issues and bring bilateral relations back on the right track and steady development.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked about Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu's visit to "Arunachal Pradesh," CGTN reported.China has never recognized the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh," the spokesperson said.Zhao also called on the Indian side to truly respect China's major concerns and take concrete actions to maintain peace and stability in the China-India border region."Arunachal Pradesh" was established largely on three areas of Monyul, Loyul and Lower Tsayul.China and India have held 13 rounds of corps commander-level talks with the latest round taking place on Sunday.