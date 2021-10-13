Ground for ‘Hard Revenge' to Be Set by Ousting US from Region

Islam Times - The Deputy Secretary General of the Muslim Unity Party of Pakistan said that the idea of the hard revenge against the United States, which was raised following the assassination of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, will be achieved by expulsion of the United States from the region.

During the seventh meeting from a series of preliminary meetings of the International Conference on “the Decline of the United States: The Post-American World”, Seyed Nasser Abbas Shirazi, the Deputy Secretary General of the Muslim Unity Party of Pakistan, addressed the axes of America’s decline in the Indian subcontinent, suggesting that there is an opportunity for the countries of the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent to end US military and economic domination by achieving through coordination and unity of countries.“The decline of the United States is one of the major issues of the world today, and we need to look at it at exactly this very moment” he said, “When the United States emerged as a hegemon, it wanted to define a global directive for other countries. Economic capitalism was the most important step for the United States for governing the world under one economic directive,” Shirazi said“Furthermore, an American law for other areas of politics, military and technology should be based on the will of the United States, and the United States should decide whether a country should have the equipment, knowledge and technology or not,” he added.Shirazi, maintained that China’s strong presence in the region, as a serious threat to the United States, shows that a regional power has been created, and continued: “Now Pakistan, India, Syria, Iran and other countries welcome the Silk Road project; and this has become a serious challenge to the US presence. The idea of the hard revenge against the United States, which was raised following the martyrdom of Haj Qassem Soleimani, will be achieved by a heavy defeat and the expulsion of the United States from the region; the preparations for which have been made now.Pointing out that the United States is trying to gain military supremacy in the region through the Zionist regime, Shirazi added: “If a blow is dealt to Israel in the region, it will surely harm the United States, too. In addition to military domination, the US seeks to control the Middle East economically and culturally”.Mentioning that the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran disrupted the equations of American supremacy in the region, he said: “Iran was introduced as a model that can develop not only in the military but also in the economic and cultural fields, and this serious message spread outside Iran. The United States also feels a serious danger of other countries’ making progress despite not being under US domination.Shirazi described the ideological vacuum as one of America’s most serious challenges. “Although the United States could control the economy, politics and education in the region, it had nothing to say in the field of ideology, and Iran broke the power of the United States in this field by developing a religious ideology. Accordingly, the United States created and supported terrorist groups in the region to counter this practice. These groups sought to question this correct religious ideology and pave the way for disintegration, civil war, and regional insecurity” he said.According to this international researcher, the United States is now facing a serious challenge in maintaining its hegemony not only in the region but also in the international community, and even the European Union is gradually turning away from the United States because of its decline relative to other countries such as China.Shirazi considered the economic downturn and the emergence of strong trade rivals as another factors for ​​reducing US influence in the Indian subcontinent, adding that regional countries could block further US economic presence by strengthening cooperation and greater coordination; China can be a serious alternative to the United States in the Middle East by developing the Silk Road, which requires planning, coordination and the creation of a union.According to the Deputy Secretary General of the Muslim Unity Party of Pakistan, with the fall of the dollar, alternative currencies and commodity exchanges between countries, and also trade and economic exchanges in the regional currency will be feasible and thus, a union will be established and it will determine a single currency. This coordination and economic cooperation can also be developed by using digital currencies.It is worth mentioning that the 2nd International Conference on “the Decline of the United States: The Post-American World” will be held on November 2, 2021, by Imam Hussein Comprehensive University and the Secretariat of the Expediency Discernment Council, in cooperation with the universities and research institutes.