0
Wednesday 13 October 2021 - 22:20

Tehran Urges Negotiated Settlement of Problems with Baku

Story Code : 958619
In a telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian and his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the latest developments in the bilateral relations.

Emphasizing the need for mutual respect for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran and Baku have long-standing relationship.

He stressed that the two countries must prevent misunderstandings in their relations and it is worthwhile to continue their ties in the right and growing direction quickly.

Amir-Abdollahian also said Tehran expects that the problem of transit traffic of Iranian trucks in the Azerbaijan Republic will be solved.

The foreign minister also spoke of the depth of relations between the two nations. He said Tehran and Baku have enemies and the two sides should not give the enemies the opportunity to disrupt relations between the two countries and concerns should be resolved through dialogue and cooperation.

For his part, the Azeri foreign minister called relations with Iran friendly and added that ties with the friendly countries are a priority for the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He emphasized the need to resolve the differences through dialogue and in a calm and sincere atmosphere, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Bayramov suggested that the two countries' customs officials hold talks to solve the problem of the transit of Iranian goods.

He also stressed the need for the pursuit of the release of two Iranian truck drivers detained in Azerbaijan.
