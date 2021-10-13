‘Israel’ Instigating US against Rejoining Nuclear Deal

Islam Times - The Zionist foreign minister, Yair Lapid, raised with the US officials during his visit to Washington Iranian nuclear deal’s file, instigating against rejoining the agreement, according to Israeli media outlets.

The Israeli reports added that Lapid also maintained that ‘Israel’ and the world powers must not allow Iran to obtain the nuclear weapon and asked about US alternatives in case the negotiations fail.Lapid thanked the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for facilitating the approval of the Act which stipulates funding Israel’s “Iron Dome”.Meanwhile, the Zionist prime minister Naftali Bennett warned that if the political and diplomatic means failed to address the Iranian nuclear threat, ‘Israel’ will resort to other means to face Iran.The Israeli media mentioned that Bennett will try to affect the Russian stance during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin next week in Moscow.