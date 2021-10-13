0
Wednesday 13 October 2021 - 22:39

Taliban Warn US, EU of Refugees If Afghan Sanctions Continue

Story Code : 958622
Taliban Warn US, EU of Refugees If Afghan Sanctions Continue
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that "weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in (the) security sector and economic migration from the country", according to a statement published late Tuesday, France24 reported.

The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict.

But efforts to stabilise the country, still facing attacks from Daesh (ISIL or ISIS), have been undermined by international sanctions: banks are running out of cash and civil servants are going unpaid.

According to the statement from his spokesman, Muttaqi told the Doha meeting, "We urge world countries to end existing sanctions and let banks operate normally so that charity groups, organisations and the government can pay salaries to their staff with their own reserves and international financial assistance."

European countries in particular are concerned that if the Afghan economy collapses, large numbers of migrants will set off for the continent, piling pressure on neighbouring states such as Pakistan and Iran and eventually on EU borders.

Washington and the EU have announced they are ready to back humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan, but are wary of providing direct support to the Taliban without guarantees it will respect human rights, in particular women's rights.
Related Stories
Taliban Warn US Against ‘Destabilizing’ Afghan Government
Islam Times - The Taliban warned the United States against destabilizing the government in Afghanistan, as the two sides held their first face-to-face meeting since the withdrawal of foreign ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
13 October 2021
Sound Bomb Targets House of PMU Commander in Baghdad
Sound Bomb Targets House of PMU Commander in Baghdad
13 October 2021
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
12 October 2021
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
12 October 2021
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
12 October 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
11 October 2021
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
11 October 2021
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
11 October 2021
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
11 October 2021
US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’
US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’
11 October 2021
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
10 October 2021
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
10 October 2021