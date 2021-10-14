0
Thursday 14 October 2021 - 10:05

Iran Army, IRGC Defend Iran against Most Modern Powers: Chief Commander

Story Code : 958680
Iran Army, IRGC Defend Iran against Most Modern Powers: Chief Commander
Major General Salami made the remarks on the sidelines of the 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' [The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400], a military drill jointly conducted by the Army and IRGC Air Force in central Iran.

"Today, we have made significant achievements in the field of air defense against advanced air powers," Salami said, while expressing his happiness with results of the military exercise.

"Thank God, all [flying] targets that entered [the sky of the] area were targeted by the [air defense] systems at the first shot," the IRG chief commander said about the drill.

He added that "The IRGC Air Force and Army Air Defense have obtained most sophisticated and modern systems in the areas of technology, command and control of global intelligence communications [GIC]."

"We assure the honorable and beloved Iranian people that the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] as a single force in two uniforms will defend the territorial integrity and space of our Islamic homeland by developing air defense systems and very modern systems against the most advanced powers in the world," Major General Salami underscored.
Related Stories
IRGC ready to act on Rouhani's warning on US oil bans: Chief commander
Islam Times - Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it stands ready to put in action President Hassan Rouhani's latest position that ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
14 October 2021
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
14 October 2021
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
13 October 2021
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
13 October 2021
Sound Bomb Targets House of PMU Commander in Baghdad
Sound Bomb Targets House of PMU Commander in Baghdad
13 October 2021
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
12 October 2021
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
12 October 2021
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
12 October 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
11 October 2021
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
11 October 2021
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
11 October 2021
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
11 October 2021