0
Thursday 14 October 2021 - 11:13

Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs

Story Code : 958697
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
Stating that the targets being attacked by ‘Israeli’ warplanes are centers for youths’ services and assembly, the command noted in a statement that the strike has left several brothers of the resistance men martyred and injured.

“Hadn’t they been dispersed, the number of martyrs would have been much higher,” the command added.

Underscoring that their mission and legitimate presence in Syria have long been to support the Syrian state, the Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room reiterated that: “Our mission has long been under the state’s patronage to confront terrorists and the Takfiri scheme, atop of which is Daesh [ISIS/ISIL].”

The statement went on to slam the Zionists’ claims that they have been targeting precise weapons and sensitive equipment that endanger their usurper entity, stressing that “After the attack that passed through the Jordanian sky and the US-occupied Syrian al-Tanf, we decided to respond.”

“Over years we’ve been attacked by the ‘Israeli’-American enemy; such attacks represented attempts to drag us to side battles that weren’t among the priorities of our presence in Syria,” the statement added.

“The response will be very harsh,” the command reiterated.
Comment


Featured Stories
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
14 October 2021
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
14 October 2021
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
13 October 2021
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
13 October 2021
Sound Bomb Targets House of PMU Commander in Baghdad
Sound Bomb Targets House of PMU Commander in Baghdad
13 October 2021
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
12 October 2021
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
12 October 2021
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
12 October 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
11 October 2021
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
11 October 2021
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
11 October 2021
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
11 October 2021