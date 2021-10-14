0
Thursday 14 October 2021 - 11:18

Bahrainis Continue Protests against Normalization with Israel

Story Code : 958698
Bahrainis Continue Protests against Normalization with Israel
Bahrainis held rallies in the villages of Sanabis and al-Markh near Manama to voice strong protest against concession to Israel.

The demonstrators condemned the Al Khalifa regime’s move to normalize ties with the occupation regime in Tel Aviv and reiterated their support for prominent cleric Sheikh Isa Qassem.

They also called for immediate release of political prisoners from the Manama regime’s jails.

Anti-Israel sentiments have been running high in the Persian Gulf kingdom since Tel Aviv opened its embassy during a visit by foreign minister Yair Lapid to Manama last month.

Following the visit, mass rallies were held across Bahrain, where protestors chanted slogans against the ruling Al Khlifah regime, raised placards in denunciation of normalization with Israel, and burnt Israeli flags.

Lapid's arrival at Manama airport marked the first visit by the highest-ranking Israeli official to the tiny Persian Gulf country since Israel and Bahrain established formal relations last year.

Bahrain’s main opposition group al-Wefaq and the kingdom’s top cleric Sheikh Qassim have already slammed the move by the Al Khalifa dynasty.

On Friday, a protest turned violent after troops used tear gas and smoke bombs to scatter hundreds of demonstrators who were marching toward the Israeli embassy in central Manama to voice their indignation about normalization with Tel Aviv and the opening of its mission.
Comment


Featured Stories
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
14 October 2021
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
14 October 2021
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
13 October 2021
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
13 October 2021
Sound Bomb Targets House of PMU Commander in Baghdad
Sound Bomb Targets House of PMU Commander in Baghdad
13 October 2021
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
12 October 2021
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
12 October 2021
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
12 October 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
11 October 2021
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
11 October 2021
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
11 October 2021
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
11 October 2021