Thursday 14 October 2021 - 21:10

Lebanese Army: Our Units Will Fire at Any Gunman on the Streets

In the aftermath of the events, the Lebanese Army released a statement on its official Twitter account:
 
As protesters headed to the Adliya area, they were exposed to live fire in the Tayouneh area – Badaro.
 
The army hastened to cordon off the Tayouneh – Badaro area and deployed in the neighborhoods and its entrances.
 
The Lebanese Army further warned in the statement and urged civilians to evacuate the streets.
 
Our deployed units will fire at any gunman on the streets.
 
We ask civilians to evacuate the streets.
