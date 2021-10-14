US Returns to UN Human Rights Council after Walk-Out under Trump

Islam Times - The United States is returning to the UN Human Rights Council three-and-a-half years after its dramatic walk-out – time seized upon by China to assert wider influence.

The United States on Thursday regained a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, which the Trump administration abandoned in 2018 because of what it called the body’s hypocrisy and anti-Israel prejudice.In seeking to rejoin the 47-member council, the Biden administration, which has taken a far more supportive stance toward the United Nations than its predecessor, argued that American interests would be better served if the United States were a member seeking change from within.But when Washington returns under Joe Biden, it will come face to face with China that took advantage of the US absence to flex its muscles.China's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Chen Xu, told reporters on Wednesday that he hoped Washington would "conduct a constructive dialogue and try not to make human rights a political vehicle" once back on the council.