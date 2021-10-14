0
Thursday 14 October 2021 - 22:57

Taliban Delegation to Hold Talks with Turkish Officials

Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is leading a high-level delegation to Turkey, Afghan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Twitter, Anadolu news agency reported.

“The delegation will hold talks with senior Turkish officials on issues of mutual interest,” Balkhi stated, adding that the invitation was extended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

This will be first high-level contact between Turkey and the new administration in Afghanistan after the Taliban took power on August 15.

Balkhi noted the two sides will discuss how to improve bilateral relations, trade, humanitarian aid, migration and air transport issues.
