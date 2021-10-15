0
Friday 15 October 2021 - 11:31

Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured

Story Code : 958837
At least ten people were martyred and 13 others injured in the suicide blast near the Shia mosque in the southern province of Kandahar, according to preliminary information, Sputnik cited an eyewitness on Friday.

Meanwhile, another local resident said that 20 people were hospitalized with injuries.

According to reports, the explosion was staged by a suicide attacker, and multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported.

The blast occurred at the Imam Bargah Mosque, which has a capacity of 4,000 worshipers, and is considered among Kandahar’s biggest mosques.

The blast came a week after an explosion at another Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz province. At least 46 people were martyred and 143 others injured in the blast; Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] claimed responsibility.
