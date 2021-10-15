Instagram Blocks Page of Iranian English Language News Channel 'Press TV'

Islam Times - Instagram blocked Press TV network access to its account on the platform.

The US-driven social network blocked Iran's Press TV account for no apparent reason. 156k followers follow press TV's Instagram page.Instagram says it will have sent the Iranian media account what it calls a "security code" to open a network account, But Press TV has not yet received such a code.Press TV joined Instagram in 2015 and shared with its audience the videos and photos of news stories that are rarely told in the mainstream Western media.It is not the first time Press TV account has been blocked or removed by the operators of popular Western social networks for reporting events and topics censored, boycotted, inverted by the Western media.As the new President Biden took office, the US Justice Department blocked Press TV's .com domain.YouTube also, in its seventh similar move, once again closed the audiences' access to Press TV account in the video-sharing platform.'Voice of the Voiceless' is Press TV's motto.