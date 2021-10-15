0
Friday 15 October 2021 - 12:54

Former US President Bill Clinton Hospitalized due to Blood Infection

Former US President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized at the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a "non-Covid-related infection," his spokesperson says.

“On Tuesday evening former US President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California, Irvine, medical center for treatment of a non-Covid infection,” said Angel Ureña, a Clinton spokesman, on Twitter.

"He was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring," according to a joint statement Thursday evening from Dr. Alpesh Amin, chair of medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton's personal primary physician. They said that Clinton was in the ICU for privacy and safety, not because he needs intensive care.
