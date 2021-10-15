France Says Iran Should Take Practical Steps to Resume JCPOA Talks

Islam Times - The French government said that Iran should take practical steps to resume the Vienna talks, without mentioning the responsibility of the European troika for non-fulfillment of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The French foreign ministry called on Iran on Friday to immediately resume full cooperation with the (IAEA) and cease violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).The spokesman claimed that the Islamic Republic's words and deeds had cast doubt on Iran's motive for resuming the Vienna talks.Without mentioning the role of Europeans, including his own country, in the problems surrounding the JCPOA, the French diplomat claimed that members of the deal and the United States were ready to return to the Vienna talks from the point that stalled last June.He claimed: "We have a common political will to reach a speedy conclusion of negotiations based on which Iranian government and people will enjoy the immediate and significant economic benefits of the nuclear deal. We also expect Iran to show transparency in its tendencies."Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri-Kani hosted the Deputy Secretary-General at European Union Enrique Mora on Thursday to discuss reviving the JCPOA.