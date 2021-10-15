0
Friday 15 October 2021 - 22:03

France Says Iran Should Take Practical Steps to Resume JCPOA Talks

Story Code : 958925
France Says Iran Should Take Practical Steps to Resume JCPOA Talks
The French foreign ministry called on Iran on Friday to immediately resume full cooperation with the (IAEA) and cease violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The spokesman claimed that the Islamic Republic's words and deeds had cast doubt on Iran's motive for resuming the Vienna talks.

Without mentioning the role of Europeans, including his own country, in the problems surrounding the JCPOA, the French diplomat claimed that members of the deal and the United States were ready to return to the Vienna talks from the point that stalled last June.

He claimed: "We have a common political will to reach a speedy conclusion of negotiations based on which Iranian government and people will enjoy the immediate and significant economic benefits of the nuclear deal. We also expect Iran to show transparency in its tendencies."

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri-Kani hosted the Deputy Secretary-General at European Union Enrique Mora on Thursday to discuss reviving the JCPOA.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
15 October 2021
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
15 October 2021
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
15 October 2021
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
14 October 2021
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
14 October 2021
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
14 October 2021
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
13 October 2021
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
13 October 2021
Sound Bomb Targets House of PMU Commander in Baghdad
Sound Bomb Targets House of PMU Commander in Baghdad
13 October 2021
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
12 October 2021
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
12 October 2021
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
12 October 2021