Saturday 16 October 2021 - 09:16

Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus

The clashes occurred on Friday, when Zionist soldiers attacked anti-settlement rallies, mainly by young Palestinians, in Beita town and the village of Beit Dajan, Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 44 Palestinians sustained injuries after being attacked by the ‘Israeli’ forces.

It explained that 41 suffered respiratory problems due to inhalation of tear gas, one received wounds from rubber-coated bullets, and two of the protesters were injured by falling while the occupation forces were chasing the young demonstrators.

The town of Beita and the village of Beit Dajan have been witnessing peaceful anti-settlement rallies on a daily basis for months to protest against the planned expansion of an ‘Israeli’ settlement.

More than 600,000 Zionist settlers occupy over 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

After former US President Donald Trump took office in December 2016, the Tel Aviv regime stepped up its settlement expansion in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounces settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”

All ‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land.

The UN Security Council has condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.
