0
Saturday 16 October 2021 - 09:45

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces to Visit Moscow

Story Code : 958992
Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces to Visit Moscow
Commodore Reza Khosravi Moqaddam, the military attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Russian Federation made the announcement on Friday, saying that Major-General Bagheri will travel to Moscow at the official invitation of the Russian Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu next week.

According to Khosravi Moqaddam, General Baqeri is scheduled to discuss and exchange views with the Russian officials on the development of cooperation and joint defense and military relations, the fight against terrorism and investigating regional and international changes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq's Nineveh
16 October 2021
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
16 October 2021
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
16 October 2021
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
15 October 2021
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
15 October 2021
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
15 October 2021
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
15 October 2021
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
14 October 2021
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
14 October 2021
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
14 October 2021
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
13 October 2021
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
13 October 2021