0
Saturday 16 October 2021 - 20:36

Activist Sues Twitter For Giving Saudi Spies Access to His Personal Information

Story Code : 959077
Activist Sues Twitter For Giving Saudi Spies Access to His Personal Information
Ali al-Ahmed, director of the Institute for the Gulf Affairs [IGA], a think tank in Washington D.C., filed a 39-page civil complaint on Wednesday, accusing the defendants of complicity in Saudi Arabia’s “Twitter spy campaign” and of violation of federal electronic communication protection laws and various others.
 
In his lawsuit, he said that Twitter did not have the right to disclose or share his private information under its own privacy policy and should have done more to protect his information.
 
Last year, al-Ahmed, who is granted asylum in the US, sued Twitter, saying that two of the company's employees - Ahmad Abouammo and Ali al-Zabarah - hacked his account between 2013 and 2016 and leaked the personal details of his sources to Saudi intelligence.
 
US prosecutors charged Abouammo and al-Zabarah with spying for a foreign government in July 2020.
 
In the previous civil suit filed in the Southern District of New York, al-Ahmed sought damages from Twitter, saying that many of those exposed have since been killed or tortured.
 
One of those killed, al-Ahmed said at that time, was Abdullah al-Hamid, the founder of the Saudi Civil and Political Rights Association, a human-rights group in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hamid died in the country’s custody in April 2020.
 
Now, al-Ahmed is suing Twitter again in US district court in the Northern District of California.
 
“I am doing this for the many victims that were lost to Saudi executions and prisons who followed my account,” he said.
 
Al-Ahmed also said in the lawsuit that his Twitter account was suspended in 2018 without explanation and has yet to be reinstated despite repeated appeals. The lawsuit states that the company has kept al-Ahmed’s Arabic-language account inaccessible so as not to displease the Saudi government.
 
“While Twitter may wish to play the victim of state-sponsored espionage, Twitter’s conduct in punishing the victims of this intrigue, including Mr. al-Ahmed, tells a far different story: one of ratification, complicity, and/or adoption tailored to appease a neigh beneficial owner and preserve access to a key market, the [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia],” the complaint stated.
 
Al-Ahmed is seeking reinstatement of his Arabic-language Twitter account and unspecified damages.
 
His new complaint now brings 13 claims for relief under the Electronic Communications Privacy Act, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the Stored Communications Act, and California’s Unfair Competition Law. Additionally, he stated claims for unjust enrichment, breach of contract, and negligent hiring, supervision, and retention, among others.
 
Twitter has declined to comment.
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq's Nineveh
16 October 2021
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
16 October 2021
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
16 October 2021
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
15 October 2021
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
15 October 2021
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
15 October 2021
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
15 October 2021
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
14 October 2021
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
14 October 2021
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
14 October 2021
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
13 October 2021
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
13 October 2021