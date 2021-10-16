0
Saturday 16 October 2021 - 22:01

Taliban Delegation Travels to Uzbekistan

Story Code : 959088
Taliban Delegation Travels to Uzbekistan
Zabihullah Mujahid said the ministers of economy, trade, higher education, some Afghan banking executives, and some Afghan media representatives, would accompany the Taliban delegation led by Abdul Salam Hanafi to Uzbekistan.

According to Mujahid, the agenda of the Afghanistan-Uzbekistan talks is to develop trade relations between the two countries, transit, railways, and other political and economic issues.

After the US withdrew from Afghanistan in August, the Taliban took full control of the country. Having won the war, the Taliban now face what could be a series of major crises as they fully take over the government.

The majority of the billions of dollars Afghanistan holds in foreign reserves is frozen in America, pressuring its now-depreciating Afghani currency.

Banks have implemented withdrawal controls, fearing runs on their deposits in uncertainty and civil servants across the country say they haven't received their salary in months.

Uzbekistan was one of the countries that did not oppose Taliban control of Afghanistan.

In August and September, nearly 40 percent of the 800 Uzbeks queried in a telephone survey said they didn't know about the Taliban takeover of neighboring Afghanistan. 

On September 20, the Uzbek president's special representative on Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, said his government wants road and railway connections with Afghanistan to resume operation to help ship "food and medical supplies."
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq's Nineveh
16 October 2021
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
16 October 2021
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
16 October 2021
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
15 October 2021
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
15 October 2021
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
15 October 2021
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
15 October 2021
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
14 October 2021
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
14 October 2021
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
14 October 2021
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
13 October 2021
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
13 October 2021