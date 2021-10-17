0
Sunday 17 October 2021 - 12:33

Over 40,000 People Take to Streets in France to Protest Health Passes: Interior Ministry

Story Code : 959180
Over 40,000 People Take to Streets in France to Protest Health Passes: Interior Ministry
According to the ministry, a total of 171 rallies took place all over the country. The rally in Paris gathered about 5,000 people, TASS reported.

Overall, five people were detained across the country, including three in Paris.

No injuries among law enforcement officers have been reported.

Similar events last Saturday saw the participation of about 45,000 people.

The rallies were triggered by the government’s decision to expand the list of public areas, available only to health pass holders. Starting from August 9, health passes are obligatory for those willing to visit cafes, restaurants, museums, cinemas, and shopping malls.

They are also mandatory for passengers of long-distance trains and planes. Earlier, the government said it was looking into the possibility of extending the requirements until July 31, 2022.

According to latest statistics, more than 7 million novel coronavirus cases have been registered in France since the start of the pandemic, about 117,000 people have died. More than 50.7 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Related Stories
Assassin of Houthi leader’s brother killed in central Yemen: Interior ministry
Islam Times - The Yemeni Interior Ministry says security forces have eliminated the assassin of Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi, the brother of the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
Borrell Says EU Has No
Borrell Says EU Has No 'Plan B' on Iran
17 October 2021
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
16 October 2021
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq's Nineveh
16 October 2021
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
16 October 2021
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
16 October 2021
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
15 October 2021
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
15 October 2021
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
15 October 2021
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
15 October 2021
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
14 October 2021
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
14 October 2021
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
14 October 2021