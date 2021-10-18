0
Monday 18 October 2021 - 07:28

Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity

Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
The agreements were signed earlier this year when Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita hosted his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in the first visit by Israeli top diplomat to the North African kingdom since 2003, after the two sides agreed to normalize the ties as part of the so-called Abraham Accords. The other signatories were the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.
 
Those accords, brokered by the administration of former US President Donald Trump, also saw Washington recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, in a diplomatic boon for Rabat.
 
According to the Moroccan government’s official agenda, the meeting will be devoted to the review of two cooperation agreements between the Rabat and Tel Aviv, signed on August 11, 2021 in Rabat, “the first concerning air services with a draft law approving this agreement while the second provides for cooperation in the fields of culture and sports.”
 
During his August trip, Lapid inaugurated Zionist entity’s liaison office in Morocco.
