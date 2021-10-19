0
Tuesday 19 October 2021 - 09:52

One More Number: East Africa’s Comoros in Normalization Talks with the ‘Israeli’ Entity

The United States reportedly brought the two sides together for discussions on the Arab League member establishing diplomatic ties with the occupation entity and the talks have continued on a bilateral basis.

Comoros is a volcanic archipelago in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and the mainland countries of Mozambique and Tanzania. It is the only Arab country entirely in the Southern Hemisphere.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has expressed interest in building on the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ agreed to last year between the Tel Aviv regime and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with the later additions of Morocco and Sudan.

The unashamed normalization deals established blatant diplomatic relations between the ‘Israeli’ child-killers in Palestine and the four Arab countries.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime’s so-called ‘Minister of Regional Cooperation’ said in an interview with Emirati website Erem News published Monday that Qatar, Tunisia, Oman and Malaysia may join the group of countries normalizing ties with the ‘Israeli’ entity.
