0
Tuesday 19 October 2021 - 09:56

Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist's Release

Story Code : 959485
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist
The statement, shared by some of the embassies on Monday, called for a just and speedy resolution to Kavala’s case, four years after he was jailed, saying the case “cast a shadow over respect for democracy,” Reuters reported.

Kavala, a businessman, has been in jail in Turkey for four years without being convicted, despite the European Court of Human Rights calling for his release.

He was acquitted last year of charges related to nationwide protests in 2013, but the ruling was overturned this year and combined with charges in another case related to a coup attempt in 2016.

Rights groups have described the trials against Kavala as symbolic of a crackdown on dissent under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The continuing delays in his trial, including by merging different cases and creating new ones after a previous acquittal, cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish judiciary system,” the embassies said in the statement.

“Noting the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights on the matter, we call for Turkey to secure his urgent release,” the statement said.

The other countries named in the statement were Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland and New Zealand.

In response, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Turkey is a democratic state of law. “Ambassadors making a recommendation and suggestion to the judiciary in an ongoing case is unacceptable,” he said on Twitter.

“Your recommendation and suggestion cast a shadow on your understanding of law and democracy,” Soylu said.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said diplomats need to respect laws and ambassadors cannot make suggestions to courts.

The Council of Europe has said it will begin infringement proceedings against Turkey if Kavala is not released.

The next hearing in the case against Kavala, who has denied all charges, and others will be held on Nov. 26.
Related Stories
French Media say Saudi Arabia has a hand in Hosni Mubarak's release
Islam Times - Pierre Ruslan, Le Figaro Assistant Editor - French newspaper - has confirmed that Saudi Arabia played a major role in the release ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
18 October 2021
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
18 October 2021
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
17 October 2021
Borrell Says EU Has No
Borrell Says EU Has No 'Plan B' on Iran
17 October 2021
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
16 October 2021
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq's Nineveh
16 October 2021
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
16 October 2021
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
16 October 2021
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
15 October 2021
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
15 October 2021
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
15 October 2021
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
15 October 2021