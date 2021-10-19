Yemen: Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Attack Marib, al-Bayda, and al-Jawf

Islam Times - Fighter jets from the Saudi coalition have repeatedly targeted residential areas in the Yemeni provinces of Marib, Al-Bayda, and Al-Jawf

Yemenis Al-Masira reported Wednesday night that Saudi fighter jets targeted the Rahba in the central Yemeni province of Marib at least 31 times.No casualties or damage have been reported so far.The Saudi coalition has continuously bombed residential areas in various Yemeni provinces in recent days.Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.The Saudi regime and its allies have so far failed to achieve their goals in the war against Yemenis.