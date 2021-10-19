0
Tuesday 19 October 2021 - 12:08

Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session

Story Code : 959506
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
It was remarkable how Bennett disregarded all the issues which is a matter of concern with respect to ‘Israel’ and let the Lebanese Forces massacre top the agenda of his cabinet session.

Bennett’s remarks reflect a dangerous Israeli tendency to utilize the Lebanese Forces criminality and involvement in the internal strife, which may be the Zionist alternative in face of Hezbollah Resistance.

Seven martyrs and around 30 injured were reported during the armed attack carried out by the “Lebanese Forces” gunmen on the peaceful protestors in Tayouneh area on Thursday, October 14. The protesters were demonstrating against the politicized decisions of Al-Bitar.
Comment


Featured Stories
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
19 October 2021
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist's Release
19 October 2021
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
19 October 2021
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
18 October 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
18 October 2021
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
18 October 2021
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
17 October 2021
Borrell Says EU Has No
Borrell Says EU Has No 'Plan B' on Iran
17 October 2021
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
16 October 2021
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq's Nineveh
16 October 2021
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
16 October 2021
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
16 October 2021