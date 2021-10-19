0
Tuesday 19 October 2021 - 22:24

Taliban's Acting Foreign Minister to Meet Chinese Counterpart

Story Code : 959584
Taliban
Muttaqi was given assurance of the meeting by Wang Yu, China’s ambassador in Kabul, whom he met on Sunday evening, according to Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Spokesperson for the Taliban’s Interim Foreign Ministry, Anadolu news agency reported.

The date and venue of Muttaqi’s meeting with the Chinese foreign minister “will be determined later”, Balkhi said on Twitter.

If the meeting materializes, the China's FM will be the fourth foreign minister to meet officials of the interim Taliban government, following his counterparts from Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Qatar.

The acting Afghan foreign minister and Chinese ambassador also discussed the resumption of exports of pine nuts from Afghanistan to China.

The Chinese side has assured “that they will make all necessary arrangements and begin exports soon”, Balkhi added.
Related Stories
Taliban Delegation Travels to Uzbekistan
Islam Times - Taliban spokesman said a high-ranking Taliban delegation led by the Taliban's deputy prime minister, left for Uzbekistan on Saturday for a one-day visit.
Comment


Featured Stories
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
19 October 2021
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist's Release
19 October 2021
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
19 October 2021
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
18 October 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
18 October 2021
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
18 October 2021
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
17 October 2021
Borrell Says EU Has No
Borrell Says EU Has No 'Plan B' on Iran
17 October 2021
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
16 October 2021
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq's Nineveh
16 October 2021
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
16 October 2021
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
16 October 2021