Wednesday 20 October 2021 - 13:22

US Sends Envoy to Lebanon to Interfere in Oil, Gas Explorations

The newly appointed envoy is also due to tackle Lebanon's dire energy crisis in his meetings.

Hochstein would "discuss sustainable solutions to Lebanon's energy crisis," a US State Department statement claimed.

Lebanon is currently grappling with its worst ever financial crisis, and fuel shortages have ground the country to a halt in recent months.

With a bankrupt state unable to deliver more than an hour or two of main electricity a day, individuals, businesses and institutions have relied almost entirely on diesel-powered generators.
