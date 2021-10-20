0
Wednesday 20 October 2021 - 13:46

American Bombers Escorted by Russian Su-30s over Black Sea

As the Russian National Center for Defense Control (NTSUO) specified, the radars detected foreign supersonic aircraft on October 19. Two KC-135 tankers flew next to them.

"To identify air targets and prevent violation of the state border, two Su-30 fighters from the duty forces of the naval aviation and air defense of the Black Sea Fleet were taken into the air," the NCUO said in a statement, RIA Novosti reported.

They made sure that American warplanes did not trespass and returned to the home base as soon as they turned around.

It is emphasized that the Su-30 crews performed the flight in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace.

Recently, the activity of foreign reconnaissance aircraft and drones near Russia's borders has increased markedly. The Ministry of Defense has repeatedly called on Western partners to abandon such actions, but there was no reaction.

In addition, an incident with the American destroyer Chafee took place in the Sea of ​​Japan this week. It approached Russian territorial waters and made an attempt to cross the border, but the large anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet "Admiral Tributs" stopped the violation. The Pentagon declined to comment on the incident. In Moscow, the crew's actions were called a gross violation of international rules.
