0
Wednesday 20 October 2021 - 23:08

Hezbollah Condemns Damascus Blast: Terrorist Attempts Will Fail to Destabilize, Insecure Syria

Story Code : 959742
Hezbollah Condemns Damascus Blast: Terrorist Attempts Will Fail to Destabilize, Insecure Syria
The treacherous hand of terrorism has targeted yet another time the Syrian capital’s security and stability, leaving dozens martyred and injured in a twin explosive devices blast that went off targeting a military bus at the Rais Bridge in central Damascus.

As Hezbollah slams this heinous explosion behind which terrorist groups and their international and regional employers stand, it affirms that all terrorist attempts will fail to destabilize and insecure Syria. Such attempts will rather increase the Syrian Army and people’s determination to continue their process of liberation and chasing the terrorists to get their country rid of them.

As Hezbollah extends the warmest condolences and sympathy to the Syrian leadership, the Syrian Arab Army, and the families of the martyrs, it prays for Allah’s mercy to be bestowed upon the honorable martyrs, the speedy recovery of the wounded, and the victory and stability for the brotherly Syrian people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
20 October 2021
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
20 October 2021
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
19 October 2021
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
19 October 2021
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist's Release
19 October 2021
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
19 October 2021
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
18 October 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
18 October 2021
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
18 October 2021
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
17 October 2021
Borrell Says EU Has No
Borrell Says EU Has No 'Plan B' on Iran
17 October 2021
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
16 October 2021