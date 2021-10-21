Syrian President, UAE Crown Prince Confer on Bilateral Relations

Islam Times - SANA news agency reported on Wednesday night that the Syrian President had a telephone conversation with UAE Crown Prince on boosting mutual relations.

Bashar al-Assad and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, as well as areas of cooperation between Syria and the UAE.According to SANA, the two sides also discussed the latest regional and international developments.The UAE's official WAM news agency reported on Wednesday night that the Syrian president and the UAE crown prince discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop joint cooperation in all fields.Bashar al-Assad and Mohammed bin Zayed also spoke by telephone last year about fighting the coronavirus.In recent years, the UAE has sought to revive relations with Syria.The UAE initially acted against the Syrian government, but in December 2018, the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus after the Syrian government proved to be superior in the fight against terrorist groups.The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime.The Syrian army recently defeated the ISIS terrorist group in Syria with the advisory help of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the support of Russia. Other terrorist groups are also failing.