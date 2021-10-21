Iraqi Nation Rejects U.S Divisive Policies Towards Islamic Unity

Islam Times - Baghdad's Friday prayer leader stated that Iraqi people would not allow the divisive policies of the United States and Israeli settlers to be implemented in Iraq.

During the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference, Yasin Mousavi, Baghdad's Friday prayer leader, thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, for holding the conference, adding: "Calling for Islamic unity is a governing principle."He added: "In particular, Martyr Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr believed that there are two views on the issue of unity: the first view is a philosophical and ideological difference between Shias and Sunnis that should be pursued seriously. The second view draws conflicts into the community and fuels social differences.After the revolution, the second view was strengthened to some extent, and some Sunnis followed a very negative view of the Shias, and they attacked the Shias."Mousavi reminded.According to Mousavi, As a result of these events, the differences between Shias and Sunnis have entered the arena of social conflicts, and this process is led by the United States and the Zionist regime.He added that the Iraqi people wouldn't allow the divisive policies of the United States and Israeli regime to be implemented in Iraq.