0
Thursday 21 October 2021 - 02:05

Iraqi Nation Rejects U.S Divisive Policies Towards Islamic Unity

Story Code : 959748
Iraqi Nation Rejects U.S Divisive Policies Towards Islamic Unity
During the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference, Yasin Mousavi, Baghdad's Friday prayer leader, thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, for holding the conference, adding: "Calling for Islamic unity is a governing principle."

He added: "In particular, Martyr Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr believed that there are two views on the issue of unity: the first view is a philosophical and ideological difference between Shias and Sunnis that should be pursued seriously. The second view draws conflicts into the community and fuels social differences.

After the revolution, the second view was strengthened to some extent, and some Sunnis followed a very negative view of the Shias, and they attacked the Shias."Mousavi reminded.

According to Mousavi, As a result of these events, the differences between Shias and Sunnis have entered the arena of social conflicts, and this process is led by the United States and the Zionist regime.

He added that the Iraqi people wouldn't allow the divisive policies of the United States and Israeli regime to be implemented in Iraq.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
20 October 2021
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
20 October 2021
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
19 October 2021
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
19 October 2021
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist's Release
19 October 2021
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
19 October 2021
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
18 October 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
18 October 2021
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
18 October 2021
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
17 October 2021
Borrell Says EU Has No
Borrell Says EU Has No 'Plan B' on Iran
17 October 2021
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
16 October 2021