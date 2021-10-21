0
Thursday 21 October 2021 - 02:07

Drone Strike Hits US Military Al-Tanf Base in Syria

Story Code : 959749
Drone Strike Hits US Military Al-Tanf Base in Syria
Al-Mayadin reported that the attack was carried out by at least five UAVs.

The Iraqi Saberin news channel also reported that several horrific explosions were heard from the US military base Al-Tanf.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Illegal US bases in Syria have been targeted several times in recent months.

The US occupying forces and their affiliated terrorist elements have been present illegally in some parts of Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil resources and grains, they are taking action against the residents and the Syrian forces.

Syrian officials have repeatedly stressed that the actions of the United States and its allies in Syria are considered occupation.

The United States is a major sponsor of terrorists in Syria.

The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime. 
