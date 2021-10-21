London Police Shut Down Tube Station after Stabbing Attack

Islam Times - At least three men were left injured in a knife attack on a London bus that occurred overnight, police said.

As a result of the rampage, one man was hospitalised in critical condition, and two others received slash wounds, according to Sputnik.The incident took place at around 1am local time (midnight GMT) in Mile End Road, right outside the Underground station.It is believed to have occurred on a specially commissioned double-decker, which bears the inscription "Spirit of London" and is dedicated to passengers killed on a bus in the 7/7 terror attacks in 2005.