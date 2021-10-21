0
Thursday 21 October 2021 - 02:10

4 Senior Saudi-led Coalition Commanders Killed in Yemen

Story Code : 959752
4 Senior Saudi-led Coalition Commanders Killed in Yemen
The media affiliated with the ousted Hadi government in Yemen reported on Tuesday that the bodies of four senior commanders of the Saudi coalition forces were buried in Ma'rib Province.

The sources did not mention the exact time and place of the killing of these commanders, however, in recent days, fierce clashes have taken place in the Ma'rib battlefield by the Sanaa forces to liberate the province.

The Spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Sunday that in the latest military operation dubbed "Rabie Al-Nasr" (Spring of Victory), that was carried out by the army and popular committees in Ma’rib and Shabwah provinces, five cities in those two provinces were liberated.
