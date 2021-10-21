0
Thursday 21 October 2021 - 02:13

French Army Kills Malian Woman During Operation

Story Code : 959753
French Army Kills Malian Woman During Operation
The military said the shooting occurred Monday in the Gossi region as the French army pursued two suspects who abandoned a motorcycle carrying a weapon and ammunition, Anadolu news agency reported.

It happened during a Franco-Malian reconnaissance mission after elements of an armed terror group were detected East of Gossi where French soldiers detected two individuals on motorcycles, according to the military.

“At the sight of the French and Malian soldiers, the two individuals abandoned the motorcycle and fled leaving behind an assault rifle, ammunition and a military bag,” it added.

“The soldiers pursued one of the two individuals. Four warning shots were fired to stop him but in vain. Then another individual turned sharply towards the soldiers who applied a neutralization shot only to discover that she was a woman suspected of belonging to the fleeing crew of the motorcycle,” it announced.

Residents of the nearby village were called to identify the body without success and it was buried.

An investigation has been initiated to shed light on the incident.

There was no immediate response from the government in Mali.

France has maintained about 5,100 soldiers in West Africa as part of its Operation Barkhane anti-terrorism force, with its headquarters in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena. The operation is being drawn down.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
20 October 2021
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
20 October 2021
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
19 October 2021
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
19 October 2021
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist's Release
19 October 2021
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
19 October 2021
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
18 October 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
18 October 2021
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
18 October 2021
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
17 October 2021
Borrell Says EU Has No
Borrell Says EU Has No 'Plan B' on Iran
17 October 2021
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
16 October 2021