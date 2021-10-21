0
Thursday 21 October 2021 - 09:46

Trump To Launch New Media Group, Social Network to ’Stand Up To the Tyranny of Big Tech’

Story Code : 959801
Trump To Launch New Media Group, Social Network to ’Stand Up To the Tyranny of Big Tech’
He announced the platform alongside an entirely new media venture – the Trump Media & Technology Group [TMTG] – on Wednesday, saying his TRUTH Social app will be ready for prime-time by early next year and will serve as a “rival to the liberal media consortium” based in Silicon Valley.

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American president has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” Trump said in a statement, adding that the platform was “founded with a mission to give a voice to all.”

While TRUTH Social is currently available for pre-order only, TMTG said it would begin beta testing for select users next month, with a full nationwide roll-out planned for the first quarter of 2022. The company also hinted at plans to create an on-demand subscription video service known as TMTG+, which it said will “feature ‘non-woke’ entertainment programming, news, podcasts and more.”

Trump’s announcement was apparently not lost on some of the biggest names in the social media world, with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey weighing in to note that the username @jack had already been taken, pointing to promo photos for the new app which take some not-so-subtle swipes at the Twitter chief.

The TRUTH Social project is not Trump’s first foray into the social media world. In May, he launched a platform resembling Twitter visually – called ‘From the Desk of Donald Trump’ – though it was effectively just a personal blog which was supposed to allow users to re-post Trump’s musings onto other mainstream platforms [many of which continue to ban Trump himself]. Just a few months later, however, the project was shut down, failing to garner much attention despite Trump’s previous enormous following on Twitter.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
21 October 2021
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
21 October 2021
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
21 October 2021
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
20 October 2021
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
20 October 2021
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
20 October 2021
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
19 October 2021
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
19 October 2021
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist's Release
19 October 2021
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
19 October 2021
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
18 October 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
18 October 2021