Trump To Launch New Media Group, Social Network to ’Stand Up To the Tyranny of Big Tech’

Islam Times - Ex-US President Donald Trump unveiled plans for his own social media platform, calling it an effort to fight the “tyranny” of ban-happy Big Tech firms. It comes after he asked a judge to reinstate him on Twitter and Facebook.

He announced the platform alongside an entirely new media venture – the Trump Media & Technology Group [TMTG] – on Wednesday, saying his TRUTH Social app will be ready for prime-time by early next year and will serve as a “rival to the liberal media consortium” based in Silicon Valley.“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American president has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” Trump said in a statement, adding that the platform was “founded with a mission to give a voice to all.”While TRUTH Social is currently available for pre-order only, TMTG said it would begin beta testing for select users next month, with a full nationwide roll-out planned for the first quarter of 2022. The company also hinted at plans to create an on-demand subscription video service known as TMTG+, which it said will “feature ‘non-woke’ entertainment programming, news, podcasts and more.”Trump’s announcement was apparently not lost on some of the biggest names in the social media world, with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey weighing in to note that the username @jack had already been taken, pointing to promo photos for the new app which take some not-so-subtle swipes at the Twitter chief.The TRUTH Social project is not Trump’s first foray into the social media world. In May, he launched a platform resembling Twitter visually – called ‘From the Desk of Donald Trump’ – though it was effectively just a personal blog which was supposed to allow users to re-post Trump’s musings onto other mainstream platforms [many of which continue to ban Trump himself]. Just a few months later, however, the project was shut down, failing to garner much attention despite Trump’s previous enormous following on Twitter.