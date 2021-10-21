0
Thursday 21 October 2021 - 11:40

Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces

The attack happened in Bajur on Wednesday, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan. The area served as a base for Taliban until a few years ago, when the army said it cleared the region. But violence has continued there.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Senior police officer Abdul Samad Khan said two police officers and two soldiers were killed. He said troops launched a search operation in the region to find those responsible.

Khan refused to speculate on who could be behind the attack, Al Jazeera reported.
