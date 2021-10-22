Saudi Jets Heavily Bomb Sana'a, Target Pharmaceutical Warehouses

Islam Times - At least one person has been killed and three others wounded when Saudi fighter jets struck pharmaceutical warehouses in Yemen’s capital province of Sana’a.

Saudi military spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the airstrikes, alleging that the kingdom had exercised restraint in recent months in support of UN efforts and initiatives to find a comprehensive and lasting political solution to the Yemen crisis.

The spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, denounced the aggression.

“The bombardment of pharmaceutical warehouses and other civilian facilities in Sana’a come in light of the recent statement by the UN Security Council, which is completely biased in favor of the coalition of aggression. Unfortunately, Saudi Arabia is forging ahead with its aggression and siege instead of stopping them and calculating the upshot of its foolishness,” he wrote in a post published on his Twitter page.

The Ministry of Public Health and Population of the Yemeni Salvation Government also condemned in a statement the Saudi airstrikes, stating that the raids resulted in severe damage to pharmaceutical warehouses, and complete destruction of all medicines and medical supplies inside them.

It described the strikes as a “criminal act,” emphasizing that they were carried out at a time when the Saudi-led coalition of aggression is preventing the entry of basic commodities, especially medications and medical supplies, into Yemen.

The statement said the alliance is intent on killing Yemeni people by paralyzing the health sector in the country, noting that the Saudi-led war coalition’s continued siege and bans on the entry of medicines and medical supplies have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

The Yemeni Health Ministry went on to say that the bombardment of residential neighborhoods and critical infrastructure exposes the Saudi-led war alliance’s utter disregard for civilian lives amid the continued silence of the United Nations.

The ministry held the UN morally and legally responsible for the slaughter of Yemeni people and demolition of civilian infrastructure, stressing that its silence and inaction has emboldened the Riyadh regime and its allies.

Ansarullah: UN resolutions have no positive effect

Also on Thursday, Abdul-Salam dismissed the UN Security Council’s call for a halt to fighting in the country’s oil-rich Ma’rib province, saying the council blindly supports the Saudi-led war coalition, regularly assumes stances in favor of the kingdom, and its resolutions have had no positive effect.

“We emphasize that Yemen is in a defensive position, and will continue to counter aggression through all available means of defense,” Ansarullah's spokesman stated.

“Foreign intervention is a major obstacle to the Yemeni-Yemeni political solution. I believe international apathy towards Yemen's crisis is one of the most important reasons for the prolongation of the war,” Hossein al-Ezi, deputy foreign minister of the Yemeni Salvation Government, wrote in a post on his Twitter page.

“I rule out the possibility for a Yemeni-Yemeni political solution unless outsiders are pushed out," he added.

The UN Security Council called on Wednesday for “de-escalation” in Yemen and warned against “the growing risk of large-scale famine” in the conflict-ridden West Asian country.

They bombarded the facilities in Saawan neighborhood on Thursday, Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported, citing local sources.