China Says US Should Stop Dragging Taiwan into War

Islam Times - The international community should call on the United States to stop dragging Taiwan into a war, China’s Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said.

China in recent days sent almost 150 military aircraft close to Taiwan while US and other allied forces conducted drills in the South China Sea.

"Some countries, the US, in particular, is taking dangerous actions, leading the situation in Taiwan Strait into a dangerous direction," Zhang said during a press briefing on Thursday, adding, "At this moment, what we should call is that the United States stops such practice. Dragging Taiwan into a war, definitely, is in nobody's interest."

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng previously claimed that Beijing might consider mounting a full-scale invasion of the island by 2025. The statement came after Beijing sent nearly 150 military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone on October 1.

Commenting on the drills near the border with Taiwan, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said earlier this week that Beijing's military exercises are aimed at guarding its national sovereignty and preventing foreign interference in the relations between the mainland and the island.

China sees Taiwan as its breakaway province. The island has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949 when an opposition nationalist party retreated there during a civil war and set up a government.

In early October, the Wall Street Journal reported that US Marines and special operations forces have been secretly training Taiwanese soldiers on the island for at least a year, to defend against possible Chinese aggression, RIA Novosti reported.