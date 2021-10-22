Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Will Help If Lebanon’s Oil Endangered

Islam Times - The Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah says Resistance will step in to help the country in the fuel crisis if needed.

Delivering a speech on the occasion of the birthday of the Prophet of Islam Muhammad (PBUH) Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah discussed the Lebanese fuel price, subsidiaries, and revival of public transportation.Nasrallah referred to the fuel crisis in the country and assured that once the Resistance finds that Lebanon’s oil is endangered, it will act in the appropriate timing.He urged continued political, popular, and media condemnation of all those who were about to push Lebanon towards strife.Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted then the demarcation issue, noting: "We won’t say anything related to the land and maritime border demarcation, which is left to the Lebanese state.""If the enemy thinks that is can be free in the disputed zone before things are decided, then it is mistaken," he recalled.Nasrallah said: Hezbollah will, in the right place and the right time, will respond to the enemy's threats.Nasrallah concluded his speech by advising the Lebanese people to confront domestic acts of sabotage with patience, demanding the traders and businessmen to be just.On the Tayouneh file Sayyed said: I suffice with what I said on both sides, and I assure that we are all following the serious, accurate and courageous investigation and matters are at their conclusion, and the political, popular and media condemnation of those who were killed and assaulted must continue.