Russian FSB Foils a Terrorist Attack in Stavropol

Islam Times - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled a terrorist attack in the southwestern Stavropol region.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented a terror attack plotted by a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) in the Stavropol region, a source in the FSB Public Relations Centre told TASS."The Russian Federal Security Service has prevented an attempted headline-making terror attack plotted by a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia at transport infrastructure facilities of the Stavropol Region using a home-made explosive device," the source said.Dozens of terrorists have been arrested or killed in Russia in recent years.Russia has witnessed several terrorist attacks in recent years.Russia has had a military presence in Syria since mid-2015 at the official request of the Syrian government, using its air force to bomb terrorist positions and support ground operations by the Syrian military. This has led to an increase in terrorist attacks in Russia.