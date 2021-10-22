China Condemns Terrorist Attack in Damascus, Syria

Islam Times - The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Syrian capital Damascus, which killed and wounded several Syrian soldiers.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims in the recent terrorist attack.The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman also stated that Beijing supports the Syrian government's actions in the fight against terrorism and will continue to work with the international community to return peace, stability and lasting security to Syria.Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman condemned the terrorist act in Damascus on Wednesday 20 October, expressing his condolences to the Syrian government, people, and the families of the victims.Condemning the terrorist act in Damascus this morning, Saeed Khatibzadeh said: "The blind and cowardly terrorist acts are doomed to failure and certainly cannot undermine the determination of the Syrian government and people in the fight against terrorism, the liberation of the occupied territories, and the stability of this country."On Wednesday, a bomb attack on an army bus in Damascus killed at least 14 people; state media reported the deadliest bombing in the Syrian capital in years.No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.