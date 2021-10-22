Tunisian President Promises to Launch National Dialogue
Story Code : 960056
The dialogue will include youth from around the country, but exclude those who “stole the people’s money, and traitors”, he said in a cabinet meeting of the newly installed government.
The suggestion that some of Tunisia’s main political players, including Ennahda, the largest party in parliament and one of Mr Saied’s main rivals, might be excluded casts doubt on whether the dialogue will be the inclusive process demanded by civil society, political parties and many of the country’s foreign allies.